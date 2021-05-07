Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JWN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

