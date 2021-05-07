Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Premier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Premier by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

