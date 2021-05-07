Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00.

SEDG stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

