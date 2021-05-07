Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

