Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Sells 107,795 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYK opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.62. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.