Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 1,025,699 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

