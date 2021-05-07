Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 1,025,699 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TMHC opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
