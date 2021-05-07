Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

