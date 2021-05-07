Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of IBP opened at $137.92 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.86.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
