Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of IBP opened at $137.92 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.