Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $245.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.07 million. Insulet posted sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.52. Insulet has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

