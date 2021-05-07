Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.