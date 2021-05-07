InsurAce Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. InsurAce has a market cap of $42.12 million and $5.00 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00748146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.00 or 1.00151595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

