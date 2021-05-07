Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Hits $3.90 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $227,326.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.13 or 0.01124275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00754514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,143.86 or 0.99584891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

