Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.86 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.13.

Shares of IFC opened at C$164.66 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$165.31. The stock has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

