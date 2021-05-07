Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.35 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $74.86. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

