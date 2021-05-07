Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.64 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

