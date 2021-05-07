Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.80

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 2044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Interface alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.