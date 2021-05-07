Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.80

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 2044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
