International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.29. 202,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.