IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of IntriCon worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

