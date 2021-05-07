Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $394.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

