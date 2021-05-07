Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $842.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $787.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.03. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

