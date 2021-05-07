Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $21.95.

