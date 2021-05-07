Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

