Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

