Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 116,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 38,875 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $139.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

