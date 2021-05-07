Investors Purchase Large Volume of Chiasma Call Options (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,155% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chiasma stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chiasma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chiasma by 42.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

