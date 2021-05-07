Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 49,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,259,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

