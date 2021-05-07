IQeon Market Capitalization Achieves $17.50 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00005485 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00791121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.57 or 0.08847230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00046883 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.