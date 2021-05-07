iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37.

