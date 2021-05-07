iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,779 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

