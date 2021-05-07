iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,529,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 30,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. 191,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,214,258. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

