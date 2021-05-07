iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 49,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

