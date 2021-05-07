iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,657 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

