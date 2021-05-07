iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.