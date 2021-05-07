iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,935,000 after purchasing an additional 234,658 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 39,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,203. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

