iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 514,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

