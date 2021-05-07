iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

