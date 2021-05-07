iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $149.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.