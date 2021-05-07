iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 136,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,336. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.