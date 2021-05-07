J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 18,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,099. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

