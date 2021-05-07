J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.