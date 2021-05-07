J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,113 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.63 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $170.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.