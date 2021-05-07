J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAXF. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period.

TAXF opened at $55.14 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

