J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

