J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 242,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

