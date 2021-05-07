J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.95 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

