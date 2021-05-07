Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.