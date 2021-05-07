James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $5.90 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.
