James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $5.90 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.