James Hambro & Partners Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 131.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

