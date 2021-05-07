James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

