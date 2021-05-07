Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,307 shares of company stock worth $10,984,525 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 2.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

